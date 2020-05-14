Watch Wiki Debut New Single “Cash Out” On COLORS

On the COLORS web series, musicians — usually rappers, but not always — come through these bright, monochromatic studios to perform songs. Sometimes, they debut new music. COLORS has become a whole brand in recent years, and the series has recently welcomed luminaries like Denzel Curry and Moses Sumney. Today, Wiki, the New York rap troublemaker and former Ratking member, has shown up on COLORS with a whole new song.

Late last year, Wiki released a great solo album called Oofie. “Cash Out,” the track that he performs on COLORS, could’ve easily appeared on that album; it’s the same type of scrawny, splattery take on classic New York rap. Wiki sounds grimy but confident, and he continues to get better at riding in the pocket of a beat. Frequent collaborator Tony Seltzer and rapper/producer Adrian Lau made the track, and there’s a nicely executed mid-song beat switch.

I don’t know when Wiki recorded the COLORS appearance, but there’s at least some possibility that this is the kind of thing that artists could do under quarantine, right? At least if they’re already in New York? Check out the video below.

“Cash Out” is out now on the streaming services.