Fontaines D.C. just announced a new album, A Hero’s Death, which will be out in a few months. It’s a quick turnaround time from the Irish rock band’s breakout debut Dogrel last year. The group obviously have some extra time on their hands, so they recorded a cover of the Jesus And Mary Chain’s classic 1987 track “Darklands” for Radio X’s Phone Covers series, and they do a pretty faithful rendition of it. Check it out below.