Watch Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Musicians Play The New Horizons Theme Song

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the hot new cute animal capitalism simulator that everyone’s been playing in quarantine. And now Nintendo has gotten the musicians who created the game’s catchy theme song together, virtually, to perform a special socially distanced rendition of the tune. Watch and compare it to the original recording below.

[Announcement]

The musicians behind the main theme of #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons have come together virtually for this special performance! We hope you enjoy it! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/QP8nLbyD1U — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) May 15, 2020

Animal Crossing is also the subject of a new cut-for-time digital Saturday Night Live sketch that popped up. The premise is that Melissa Villaseñor and Mikey Day FaceTime while playing, but things are a little…off on Melissa’s island. Here’s that.