The Finnish band Kohti Tuhoa make frantic, unforgiving punk rock, and their feral political broadsides are consistently rousing even if they’re singing in Finnish. Those of us who don’t speak Finnish still get the speed, the apocalyptic rage, and the general vibe of the thing. Last year, the band released a furious album called Ihmisen Kasvot. Today, they’re following it up with a new EP that’s just as euphorically bracing.

The new EP is called Elä Totuudesta — Finnish for Live The Truth — and it’s five songs of trebly, buzzing guitars and rip-your-face-off vocals in less than 10 minutes. This is music for setting your garbage on fire in your front yard and then dancing around it in a fury-fueled trance. We’ve already posted the title track and “Taas Sivussa,” and now you can stream the whole EP below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/el-totuudesta" target="_blank">Elä Totuudesta by Kohti Tuhoa</a>

Elä Totuudesta is out now on La Vida Es Un Musos Discos.