Watch St. Vincent Perform An Acoustic “New York” At BAM’s Virtual Gala

The Brooklyn Academy Of Music couldn’t hold its regular annual gala this year, what with the whole pandemic thing and all. But they could hold a virtual gala instead, taking place remotely entirely over video. On Wednesday, BAM honored actress Cate Blanchett, philanthropist and producer Jeanne Donovan Fisher, and writer Zadie Smith with performances from the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch’s Julie Anne Stanzak, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Hope Boykin. And the evening closed out with St. Vincent playing an intimate acoustic guitar rendition of her 2017 MASSEDUCTION single “New York.” Watch below, and check out the full recording of the virtual gala here.