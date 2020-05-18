No Age – “Head Sport Full Face”

Next month, the dreamy Los Angeles underground kings of No Age will release the new album Goons Be Gone. Based on everything we’ve heard thus far, this is going to be the most direct, tuneful, and punk No Age album in forever — maybe since they came out storming with the EP-track compilation Weirdo Rippers 13 years ago. Thus far, No Age have shared the songs “Turned To String,” “Feeler,” and “War Dance.” All of them kick ass. Today, they’ve come out with a fourth banger.

No Age’s latest track has the vaguely cryptic title “Head Sport Full Face,” and it does that classic No Age thing where it’s both fiery and contemplative at the same time. There’s reverb all over the song, as well as a persistent feedback wail that sounds at least a little bit like a cop-car siren. No Age always make their songs sound at least a little bit mysterious and faraway, like you’re hearing them through a couple of walls. But the song itself is fast and sticky. It’s got big riffs and a dazed melodic hook.

It’s also got a music video by Aaron Rose. The band’s Randy Randall offered this statement about it:

How “Head Sport Full Face” music video was made: Dean and I have known Aaron Rose for years, we played the wedding procession at his wedding. A few weeks into the Covid 19 quarantine we got email out of the blue from Aaron. He said he was going through old hard drives and he found a folder labeled “No Age”. He opened it and found all this footage from 10 years ago. Maybe he was thinking of making a video for us but never did? He sent us a a link to a whole bunch of footage and he had shot on a small hand held digital video camera. I edited it together for the video. After a few round of notes from Dean and Aaron this is the video.

Goons Be Gone is out 6/5 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.