2nd Grade – “Boys In Heat”

Next week, the Philadelphia band 2nd Grade are releasing a new album, Hit To Hit, which is filled with 24 infectious and bitesized rock songs. We’ve heard a couple of them already — “Velodrome” and “My Bike” and “Dennis Hopper In Easy Rider” — and today they’re sharing another one, “Boys In Heat,” a surfy and melodic one that clocks in at just over a minute. “Boys in heat don’t mind/ Waiting up just to waste your time/ Underneath the stars/ Boys in heat are out crashing cars,” bandleader Peter Gill sings on it. Check it out via The Alternative below.

Hit To Hit is out 5/29 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.