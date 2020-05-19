Billy Corgan Brings “Hard Times” To Fallon Because, Well, You Know

Smashing Pumpkins are working on a double album right now, or at least they were before pandemic times. Supposedly, it’s the mostly reunited band’s real first album, unlike 2018’s Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, which was not a real album. Who can even tell what’s real anymore? Without D’Arcy Wretzky, is this reunion even real? One thing I can verify is that the Pumpkins’ 75-percent-reunited, nothing-after-2000 arena tour was real good.

Corgan must be getting back into double albums lately because he also released a solo double-LP last fall. It’s called Cotillions, and he played a song from it on Jimmy Fallon’s remote Tonight Show last night. It’s called “Hard Times,” presumably because these times we’re living in, they’re hard, you know? Gotta give credit where it’s due — this lyric is pretty chilling: “And soon, the only gentle voice you’ll hear is one you will not know to fear.”

Watch Corgan’s performance below.

I would like to hear his version of the Paramore song next.