Stream Sweet Soul’s Noises Drown EP

If you’ve got any love in your heart for early Alkaline Trio, then you might want to pay some attention to the California band Sweet Soul. Sweet Soul debuted last fall with their Do You Like Good Music? EP. They make a hearty, fired-up form of pop-punk with shades of both emo and power-pop, sometimes at the same time. Their songs are big and catchy and simple and vulnerable — a tonal mix that’s not that easy to pull off.

Right now, Sweet Soul are working on their first full-length. Yesterday, they offered another glimpse of how that album might sound. They just released a new three-song EP called Noises Drown. Two of the songs are theirs: The charged-up and bittersweet title track, and the tender and melodic “At Odds.” The other song is a cover of Chuck Berry’s 1961 single “Come On” — or, more accurately, a cover of the Rolling Stones’ 1963 cover of “Come On.” Check out the new EP below.

<a href="http://sweetsoulca.bandcamp.com/album/noises-drown-single" target="_blank">Noises Drown – Single by Sweet Soul</a>

The Noises Drown EP is out now on New Morality Zine.