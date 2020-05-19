Watch Roger Waters Play “Mother” And Bemoan That He Can’t Post It On Pink Floyd’s Website

Roger Waters and David Gilmour gonna Roger Waters and David Gilmour. When Waters left Pink Floyd in 1985, he famously sued the rest of the band for continuing to use the name without him, and although they’ve reunited a few times since then, it seems there’s still some bad blood there. Everything is not rosy in Floyd-land!

Two days ago, Waters posted a video of himself performing a socially distanced rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Mother” with some other musicians. “Social distancing is a necessary evil in Covid world,” he wrote in the caption on YouTube. “Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.”

Former bandmates, however? Not always a joy. Yesterday, Waters took to social media to post another video, thanking fans for their response to the “Mother” performance and bemoaning that fact that he couldn’t post it on Pink Floyd’s official website or social media pages because he is “banned” by Gilmour.

“It seems to me that it would be fair and correct if we should have equal access to you all and share our projects and blah and blah and blah. David thinks he owns it,” Waters said. “I think he thinks that because I left the band in 1985 that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd, that really I’m irrelevant and I should just keep my mouth shut.”

“This is wrong. We should rise up,” Waters concluded. “Or just change of the band to Spinal Tap and then everything will be hunky dory.” Watch Waters’ socially distanced performance of “Mother” and his lengthy complaint/message to fans about Gilmour and the official Pink Floyd website below.