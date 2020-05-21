Tel Aviv Went Ahead And Threw A Music Festival Today

A park in Tel Aviv hosted a concert that drew an estimated 3,000 attendees on Thursday, as Billboard reports, The event was organized not as an official concert, which are still banned, but as a protest, which are permitted. It was referred to as “Behind The Scenes: An Assembly Of Solidarity” and included performances by Israeli acts including Aviv Geffen and Rita.

The protest was purportedly staged to encourage the Israeli government to reopen live events. Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai was in attendance, and per Billboard, said on stage that the virus “has left many singers, actors and backstage workers with no income and uncertainty about when they’ll be able to earn a living again.”

Israel has been on lockdown since March, though restrictions have started to ease. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that restrictions might be completely removed by mid-June. The Tel Aviv concert is one of the first large-scale music gatherings since March.

