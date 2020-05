Criminal Instinct – “Skull Fucked” & “6 More Miles”

Within hardcore, Criminal Instinct play an important role: They’re the fastest hard band out there. The Atlanta marauders have the feral velocity of early-’80s pioneers and none of the metallic hard-crunch riffage that came to define the genre in more recent decades. But Criminal Instinct aren’t revivalists; they’re too tough and scary for anyone to attach nostalgia to what they do. And now they’re even faster, so look the fuck out.

Last year, Criminal Instinct released Terrible Things, a brutal and thrilling album that jammed 14 songs in to 19 minutes. Today, they’ve followed it up with a new two-song single that makes Terrible Things sound slower than Sunn O))). These two new songs, “Skull Fucked” and “6 More Miles,” blast by in a cumulative minute and a half, and the only words that I can understand on them are the title of “Skull Fucked.”

Criminal Instinct have ventured into rabid powerviolence territory, and it is something to behold. The new music sounds great; Criminal Instinct recorded the tracks with producer Taylor Young, who also did the amazing Drain album California Cursed and last week’s Regional Justice Center/Justice Tripp collab. But the Criminal Instinct songs are also so fast and violent that your brain almost can’t process them. Check them out below.

Skull Fucked by Criminal Instinct

The “Skull Fucked” b/w “6 More Miles” single is out now on Closed Casket Activities.