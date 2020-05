Moodymann first sold his last album, 2019’s Sinner, at a barbecue he held during Detroit’s Movement festival. And although this weekend’s edition of Movement is cancelled (and going virtual) thanks to the pandemic, Moodymann is out here selling a new album anyway. The elusive Detroit house producer has just released Taken Away, and on first listen, it’s really good, injecting a bluesy, soulful grit into the ever-present electronic thump. Stream it below.

TAKEN AWAY | KDJ-49 by Moodymann

Taken Away is out now.