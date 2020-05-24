Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform A Socially Distant “Phenomena”

Last month, Karen O got into the socially distant performance ring with a performance of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs deep cut “Our Time.” She did that one alone, but now she’s back with bandmate Nick Zinner for an isolated performance of their Show Your Bones track “Phenomena.”

“Party anywhere (closet) anytime (any day of the week) safe at home,” O wrote in the Instagram caption. The whole thing is still shot in Karen O’s closet, but Zinner and Chase joined from the safety of their own homes on a laptop that was covered with tinsel. O started the performance in a pharaoh’s hat. I respect the commitment to Party City supplies!

Check it out below.