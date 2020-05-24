Journey Reunite With Randy Jackson After Firing Rhythm Section For Attempted “Coup D’état”

A couple months ago, Journey members Neal Schon and Jon Cain fired bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith after they apparently tried to stage a “corporate coup d’état” in an attempt to seize control of the Journey name.

They were set to reveal the band’s new members on a tour that was supposed to begin this month. That, naturally, has been cancelled, but Journey unveiled their new lineup in a livestreamed socially distant performance last night. They’ve reunited with Randy Jackson, who played bass in Journey from 1985 to 1987, and they’ve added the Grammy-nominated drummer Narada Michael Walden to their ranks.

“Journey is an ever-changing unstoppable force,” Schon said on Twitter in response to the lineup changes. They made their debut to play “Don’t Stop Believin'” at a UNICEF Won’t Stop fundraiser concert. Watch that performance below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAjh821nbaK