Grimes’ baby is not even a month old and has already been the subject of quite a few headlines. The baby’s father Elon Musk originally announced that its name was X Æ A-12, but it soon became clear that California law doesn’t allow numbers in baby names.

On a recent Instagram post, Grimes answered some fan questions, including whether or not the baby has a new name because of said California law. It does! The new name is allegedly X Æ A-Xii because, as Grimes states, “one dash is allowed.” The number 12 has now been replaced by the Roman numerals XII. “Looks better tbh,” Grimes wrote.