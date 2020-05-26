Halsey Broke Her Ankle Loading The Dishwasher, Is “Studying For The Bar Exam”

Halsey wears a lot of hats: pop star, alternative music artiste…lawyer? Person who breaks her ankle loading the dishwasher?

During an appearance on Capital Breakfast on Monday, Halsey revealed that yes, she recently fractured her left ankle in a valiant attempt to wash some dishes. “I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher and the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door,” she said. “And after 2000 live shows where I’m jumping around for two hours I finally fractured my ankle in the kitchen at my house.”

So how is Halsey convalescing? Watching TV shows, cooking, and studying law, apparently. “took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar.” And when user @nathaniel_carney asked why she was studying constitutional law, she responded, “I’m studying for the bar exam!”

Watch out, California State Bar Association!

Ouch 🙃 @halsey managed to fracture her ankle in probably the least ✨showbiz✨ way possible… pic.twitter.com/8w9UGm5Qro — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) May 26, 2020

I tripped over the open dishwasher door cause the kitchen floor was wet when I was loading the dishes and slammed my ankle bone into the metal and fractured it hahaha https://t.co/v5YMmsLRVv — h (@halsey) May 21, 2020