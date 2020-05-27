The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1) – “Give Love To Get Some” (Feat. Leven Kali)

Real-life brothers A-Trak, of Duck Sauce and A-Trak fame, and Dave 1, of Chromeo fame, have teamed up for a new song under the name the Brothers Malkovitch. The two of them have worked together on-and-off throughout their years in the music business, but this is the first time they’ve put out something for this project. Their new track, “Give Love To Get Some,” features guest vocals from R&B singer Leven Kali, and it’s part of a two-song release that’ll include another Brothers Malkovitch track. Check it out below.

“Give Love To Get Some” is out now via Fool’s Gold.