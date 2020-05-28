Muzz – “Knuckleduster”

Muzz, Interpol frontman Paul Banks’ new side-project supergroup with Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman and former Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick, are about to release their self-titled debut album. They’ve already shared the singles “Bad Feeling,” “Broken Tambourine,” and “Red Western Sky” and debuted a remote live-acoustic version of “Trinidad.” And now they’ve shared a thunderous, exultant new song called “Knuckleduster.”

“Knuckleduster” comes with a music video shot below the American Treasure Tour Museum, where the video for “Red Western Sky” was filmed. “While we were shooting the video for’Red Western Sky,’ we discovered this great space underneath the museum. Unplanned, we quickly set up and started filming again — capturing the video for ‘Knuckleduster’ on the same day,” says Banks. “Hair was greener and times were simpler back then.” Watch below.

Muzz is out 6/5 on Matador. Pre-order it here.