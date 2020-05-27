Carly Rae Jepsen Made A Quarantine Album Too

Carly Rae Jepsen just released Dedicated Side B, a collection of outtakes from last year’s Dedicated. But that might not be the only new material we’re hearing from her in the near future, because like Charli before her, she’s apparently written and recorded a whole new album in quarantine, too. Queens of quarantine albums!

Carly first revealed that she’s been working on new songs in an interview with The Guardian last week. “Writing songs over Zoom has been an interesting challenge,” she said. “I’ve been working with Tavish Crowe — luckily we’ve been collaborators for years, so we really know each other well. We have our own little baby quarantine album by now. When I don’t have an album immediately due, I just allow myself to experiment. If you heard what we were making you’d be like, ‘every song sounds completely different’ — and that’s the point.”

And in another interview on the Switched On Pop podcast, Carly confirmed that that little baby quarantine album has already grown into “an entire quarantine album,” reiterating that “it is very different, it’s kind of fun! We had to do it around Zoom or things like that so it’s been like a challenge but a really fun one! You kind of write differently that way. You have more time to have space inbetween the decisions you’re making and more time to kind of be away from the song for a minute, so I find it to be a whole new style of going at it, and I like it.”