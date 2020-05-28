George Clanton & Nick Hexum – “Aurora Summer”

The fruitful creative partnership between vaporwave maestro George Clanton and 311 frontman Nick Hexum continues. The unlikely pairing has already yielded four fascinating, rewarding singles: “Crash Pad,” “King For A Day,” “Under Your Window,” and “Out Of The Blue.” With their fifth offering today comes news of a joint album, simply and effectively titled George Clanton & Nick Hexum, set to arrive in July.

New single “Aurora Summer” is the album’s opening track. It’s got a woozy, hard-slapping beat that makes me think an aurora summer must be similar to a deadbeat summer. “I wanna make sure that you know just how I feel this summer,” Hexum sings before the guitars come slicing in. It’s a vibe for sure, and you can vibe to it below.

<a href="http://georgeclanton.bandcamp.com/album/george-clanton-nick-hexum" target="_blank">George Clanton & Nick Hexum by George Clanton & Nick Hexum</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Aurora Summer”

02 “Out Of The Blue”

03 “Under Your Window”

04 “Driving In My Car”

05 “Topanga”

06 “Crash Pad”

07 “King For A Day”

08 “Time Of Wandering”

09 “Shouldnta Done That”

George Clanton & Nick Hexum is out 7/23. Pre-order it here.