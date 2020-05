Brooklyn rap trio Flatbush Zombies released the Tech N9ne collab “Monica” last year. And today they’ve announced a new EP called now, more than ever, their first official release since 2018’s Vacation In Hell (not counting their participation in the Beast Coast crew’s Escape From New York). Listen to their flickering, psychedelic new song “iamlegend” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “herb”

02 “iamlegend”

03 “quicksand”

04 “dirty elevator music”

05 “blessings”

06 “when i’m gone” (Feat. Sophie Faith)

now, more than ever is out 6/5.