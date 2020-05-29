Stream Lady Gaga’s New Album Chromatica

Lady Gaga has released her new album, Chromatica. It’s the proper follow-up to 2016’s Joanne, and since then Gaga’s star has risen once again thanks to her involvement in A Star Is Born, the movie which netted her a few new Grammys, an Oscar win for Best Original Song, and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

The album was scheduled to come out in April, but Gaga postponed its release due to the coronavirus pandemic. In February, she shared its lead single “Stupid Love“; last week, we finally got its second single, the transcendent Ariana Grande collab “Rain On Me,” and on Thursday morning she shared “Sour Candy” from it, her team-up with the K-pop group BLACKPINK.

The album marks a return to the anthemic dance-pop that Gaga made her name on. We’ll have more to say on it soon, but for now you can stream it below.

Chromatica is out now via Interscope.