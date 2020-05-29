The Raconteurs – “Blank Generation” (Richard Hell & The Voidoids Cover)

Today, the Raconteurs have released a new EP called Live At Electric Lady, which, true to its title, was recorded live at New York City’s legendary Electric Lady studio in September of last year, while they were still on tour in support of their most recent album Help Us Stranger.

Among the EP’s seven songs is a cover of Richard Hell and the Voidoids’ “Blank Generation,” the title track from the group’s 1977 debut album of the same name. The Raconteurs were joined in the studio by the band’s original guitarist Ivan Julian, who helped them learn how to perform the song’s central riff. “I’ve always loved that guitar part and never really sat down and exactly figured out what he’s doing,” Jack White said in a press release. “How amazing for Ivan to show up and show us how to do it.”

The EP is also accompanied by an hour-long documentary detailing the process of the studio recordings. Check that out and listen to the EP in full below.

The Live At Electric Lady EP is out now.