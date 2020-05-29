Stream Lil Yachty’s New Album Lil Boat 3

Lil Yachty has released a new album called Lil Boat 3. It’s being billed as “the third and final installment” in the Lil Boat series of releases, which kicked off with Yachty’s 2016 debut mixtape and continued with his 2018 album Lil Boat 2. His last full-length, 2018’s Nuthin’ 2 Prove, broke with the naming convention.

Lil Boat 3 is stuffed with guests. Drake and DaBaby are on there courtesy of their March single “Oprah’s Bank Account,” and there are featured spots from Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Tierra Whack, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Mike WiLL Made-It, and more.

Lil Boat 3 is out now via Motown/Quality Control.