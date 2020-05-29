Juice WRLD & Trippie Redd – “Tell Me U Luv Me”

Last year, the Chicago sing-rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose at the tragically young age of 21. In his short career, Juice WRLD recorded a whole lot of music, and some of that music has been coming out since his passing. The posthumous Juice WRLD single “Righteous” came out last month, and Juice’s voice has appeared on collaborations with Eminem, Polo G, and G Herbo. Today, another Juice WRLD single is out in the world.

“Tell Me U Luv Me” is both a love song and a plea for help. On the song, Juice pleads with someone to help him save him from himself: “Bitch, I’m a druggie, so can you hide my drugs from me?/ And when I get lonely, can you be my company?” The song pairs Juice with Ohio’s Trippie Redd, another Midwestern sing-rapper who came up on the SoundCloud-rap wave. It’s got a skittery, guitar-based beat from producers oktanner and Juice’s regular collaborator Nick Mira. And while there’s plenty of emo-style singing on the track, which Juice reportedly performed live last year, there’s also some straight-up rapping.

The “Tell Me U Luv Me” video comes from director Cole Bennett, a figure who had a lot to do with Juice WRLD’s rise. It follows the sadly commonplace playbook for music videos from dead rappers: Out-of-focus footage, animation, scenes of a loved one (in this case, girlfriend Ally Lotti) tearfully lip-syncing his lyrics. Check it out below.

“Tell Me U Luv Me” is out now on the streaming platforms.