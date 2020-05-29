New Zealand rock great Neil Finn, former frontman of both Split Enz and Crowded House, has lately been spending his quarantine by playing charming acoustic covers: David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Prince’s “When Doves Cry.” But today, he’s released a new song to benefit the Auckland City Mission, which serves the homeless population of Auckland. And in releasing the song, he’s teamed up with a couple of his more recent bandmates.

In 2018, Fleetwood Mac unceremoniously fired their longtime co-leader Lindsey Buckingham — the sort of acrimonious split that you don’t often see in classic rock institutions these days. To replace Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac brought in two ringers: Neil Finn and the former Tom Petty And The Hearbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. There was plenty of talk about how this new Fleetwood Mac wasn’t really Fleetwood Mac, but the band did plenty to showcase both Finn and Campbell, presenting them as full members of the band. They even played Crowded House and Split Enz songs live, with Finn singing lead. And for the new song “Find Your Way Back Home,” Finn has teamed up with the longer-tenured Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie.

Finn wrote “Find Your Way Back Home” specifically about New Zealand’s homeless population, and he obsessively tweaked it while touring with Fleetwood Mac. On the final version of the song, Nicks sings lead on one verse — her voice remains an absolute marvel — and McVie sings backup. McVie also has a co-writing credit. The song is a warm, pretty track that makes its point without veering into preachiness. The video, from director Sam Peacocke, shows empty streets, as well as the faces of people who need help. Check it out below.

“Find Your Way Back Home” is out now on the streaming platforms.