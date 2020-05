Classically trained cellist and singer Kelsey Lu contributed vocals to Yves Tumor’s recent Album Of The Week honoree Heaven To A Tortured Mind. And today she’s sharing a new song of her own, “Morning Dew,” a beautiful fingerpicked reverie featuring Onyx Collective’s Isaiah Barr on saxophone. “Love can cure us, Love can destroy us and like Nature, we’re constantly in communion with it,” Lu writes in a statement. Listen below.