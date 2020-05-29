Watch Robbie Williams Reunite With Take That For A Virtual Concert

British pop star Robbie Williams reunited with his old boy band Take That for a virtual concert from their homes tonight. Williams, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald — missing only Jason Orange from the original lineup — performed songs like “Back For Good,” “The Flood,” “Pray,” and “Never Forget” together for the first time since 2018, when they previously reunited on The X Factor.

Robbie Williams first left the group in 1995 to pursue a solo career. Take That disbanded and then successfully reformed in 2006, with Williams rejoining in 2010 and then leaving again two years later.

The virtual reunion, hosted by Meerkat Music, was intended to raise money for the creative music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and the Crew Nation relief fund. Watch below.