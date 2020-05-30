Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Dropkick Murphys For Two Songs At An Empty Fenway Park

Bruce Springsteen virtually sat in with Boston punk institution Dropkick Murphys during their Streaming Outta Fenway show at an empty Fenway Park last night. Towards the end of their set, the Boss popped up on the Jumbotron to perform the Murphys’ “Rose Tattoo,” which the band previously recorded a version of with Springsteen for a 2013 charity EP, and Springsteen’s own “American Land.” The concert raised money for the Boston Resiliency Fund, Habitat For Humanity Greater Boston, and Feeding America. Watch below; Springsteen comes on at 1:55:30.