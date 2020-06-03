Nothing Release Session With Previously Unreleased “Sex And Candy” Cover To Benefit Community Bail Funds

The hard-as-hell Philadelphia shoegazers Nothing have just released a session that they recorded back in December for the LA radio show Part Time Punks. They’ve put it out as a four-song EP called GEORGE, named in honor of the police murder victim George Floyd. Nothing are offering the EP as a pay-what-you-want download on Bandcamp. All of the money that it raises goes to the Act Blue Community Bail Fund, which allocates money to various different bail funds during the widespread protests against police violence.

The GEORGE EP has Nothing doing live-in-studio versions of three of their own songs. It also features Nothing’s cover of Marcy Playground’s 1997 alt-rock radio hit “Sex And Candy.” To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time someone has sold a “Sex And Candy” cover with the image of a burning cop car. Listen to GEORGE below.

<a href="http://nothing.bandcamp.com/album/george-a-live-part-time-punks-session-los-angeles-12072019" target="_blank">GEORGE ( A Live Part Time Punks Session, Los Angeles 12.07.2019) by Nothing</a>

You can pay what you want to download GEORGE at Bandcamp.