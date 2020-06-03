Jay-Z Takes Out Full-Page Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

Jay-Z and Team Roc, the social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management company, took out full-page advertisements in The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and other newspapers around the US in dedication to George Floyd, as Rolling Stone reports.

On an all-black background, the ad includes a quote from a speech Martin Luther King Jr. gave in Selma, AL in 1965, which reads in part: “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand fro that which is true.”

It was signed by Jay-Z, a number of charities including the Innocence Project and Women’s Global Initiative, and the parents of unarmed black men who have been killed by the police.

In recent weeks, Jay-Z has also used his Team Roc organization to demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in an open letter. Over the weekend, he called the Minnesota governor following Floyd’s death.