Soul Asylum – “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” (Dead Kennedys Cover)

All week, we’ve started to see new songs from artists responding to the murder of George Floyd and the resulting nationwide protests against police brutality. Today, Soul Asylum have joined their ranks.

The band — who are from Minneapolis — shared free downloads of two songs. One is “Black And Blue,” a song about police brutality that dates back to time of their early/mid-’80s debut Say What You Will, Clarence… Karl Sold the Truck. The other is something new but also a similarly timely callback to the ’80s: a cover of the Dead Kennedys’ “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.” The band shared a statement on their official site:

TO SHOW OUR SUPPORT FOR GEORGE FLOYD, HIS FAMILY, AND EVERYONE PEACEFULLY SEEKING JUSTICE TO BE SERVED WE ARE RELEASING FREE DOWNLOADS AND STREAMING OF OUR SONG “BLACK AND BLUE” AS WELL AS A COVER OF “NAZI PUNKS F*CK OFF” BY THE DEAD KENNEDYS. WE HIGHLY ENCOURAGE DONATIONS TO “OFFICIAL GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL FUND” ON GOFUNDME, AND PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION “JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD” ON CHANGE.ORG. WE ALSO ENCOURAGE EVERYONE TO REGISTER AND VOTE IN ALL ELECTIONS, ESPECIALLY LOCALLY WHERE YOU MAKE THE LARGEST IMPACT ON CHANGE IN OUR POLICE AND JUSTICE DEPARTMENTS. SYSTEMS CAN BE CHANGED THROUGH VOTING, AND IT IS IMPORTANT TO LEARN ABOUT YOUR LOCAL AND NATIONAL ELECTIONS SO YOU CAN ELECT PEOPLE WHO SHARE YOUR POINTS OF VIEW. WE MUST VOTE OUT SYSTEMIC RACISM. HTTPS://WWW.HEADCOUNT.ORG/REGISTERTOVOTE/ LET’S ALL UNITE TO FIGHT RACISM PEACEFULLY AND INTELLIGENTLY. NAZIS, RACISTS, WHITE SUPREMACISTS AND FASCISTS, YOU HAVE NO BUSINESS IN OUR AMAZING CITY. TO THE REST OF YOU BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE, LOVE FROM MINNEAPOLIS, MN!

You can download each song from the band’s site. And below, revisit the Dead Kennedys’ original.