Watch Sturgill Simpson’s Charity Livestream From An Empty Ryman Auditorium

Last night, Sturgill Simpson played a livestreamed bluegrass concert from Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, which has been closed due to the pandemic, as part of a charity drive to raise money for the Special Forces Foundation, the Equity Alliance, and the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Mike Bub (bass), Sierra Hull (mandolin), Scott Vestal (banjo), Tim O’Brien (guitar), Mark Howard (guitar), and Miles Miller (drums), whom Simpson described as “most likely the greatest bluegrass band on the planet,” joined him for the performance.

Simpson also promised fans that he would “put a record out this year” as a thank you for raising over $250,000 before the show began. Simpson tested positive for COVID-19 back in April and has since recovered. Watch his livestreamed performance below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBGOBBgFcHs