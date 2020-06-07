Watch The Obamas’ Virtual Graduation Event With Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, & More

Barack and Michelle Obama are hosting a virtual graduation ceremony today to honor those leaving school as part of the Class Of 2020. It was originally supposed to happen on Saturday, but was rescheduled to observe a memorial service for George Floyd that was held in North Carolina yesterday.
They got a ton of famous people involved: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Billie Eilish, Missy Elliott, Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, and BTS are all scheduled to make appearances during the ceremony, which runs from 3PM EST to a little after 7PM EST.
The ceremony will open with Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic performing “Pomp And Circumstance.” Other performances throughout the event include BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and Katy Perry (Perry will also lead the graduates in the ceremonial turning of the tassel). Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas produced a cover of U2’s “Beautiful Day” that will feature Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ben Platt, and Ty Dolla $ign, and that segment will be introduced by Bono himself.
Check out the livestream below.
Here’s Lizzo on the flute opening the ceremony with “Pomp And Circumstance”:
The Simpsons:
Beyoncé’s commencement speech:
And here’s the schedule for the whole day:
Block 1: 3pm EST/12pm PST (approximate timing)
Lizzo
Alicia Keys Message to Graduates
Justin Timberlake
The Simpsons
Liza Koshy
Shawn Mendes
President & Mrs. Obama Welcome
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
FINNEAS & Co.
Michelle Obama
Block 2: 4pm EST/1pm PST (approximate timing)
Missy Elliott
Mr. Kate
Jimmy Kimmel
AsapSCIENCE
Alicia Keys
BTS Commencement
Colin Jost
Mark Rober
Sundar Pichai
John Green
Schitt’s Creek
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sec. Condoleezza Rice
Block 3: 5:18pm EST/2:18pm PST (approximate timing)
Jennifer Lopez
Malala
The Try Guys
Maluma
Jack Black
Sec. Robert M. Gates
Chris Pine
Jackie Aina
Dude Perfect
Block 4: 6pm EST/3pm PST (approximate timing)
Billy Porter
John Mulaney
Demi Lovato
Nikkie De Jager
Prajakta Koli
Seth Rogen
Heath & Zane
Lady Gaga
Chloe X Halle
President Barack Obama
Katy Perry
Block 5: 7pm EST/4pm PST (approximate timing)
Megan Thee Stallion
CNCO
BTS Performance