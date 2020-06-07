Watch The Obamas’ Virtual Graduation Event With Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, & More

Barack and Michelle Obama are hosting a virtual graduation ceremony today to honor those leaving school as part of the Class Of 2020. It was originally supposed to happen on Saturday, but was rescheduled to observe a memorial service for George Floyd that was held in North Carolina yesterday.

They got a ton of famous people involved: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Billie Eilish, Missy Elliott, Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, and BTS are all scheduled to make appearances during the ceremony, which runs from 3PM EST to a little after 7PM EST.

The ceremony will open with Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic performing “Pomp And Circumstance.” Other performances throughout the event include BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and Katy Perry (Perry will also lead the graduates in the ceremonial turning of the tassel). Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas produced a cover of U2’s “Beautiful Day” that will feature Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ben Platt, and Ty Dolla $ign, and that segment will be introduced by Bono himself.

Check out the livestream below.

Here’s Lizzo on the flute opening the ceremony with “Pomp And Circumstance”:

The Simpsons:

Beyoncé’s commencement speech:

And here’s the schedule for the whole day: