Watch Mariah Carey Join The Schitt’s Creek Cast On The Obamas’ Graduation Special

Mariah Carey joined the cast of the sitcom Schitt’s Creek during the Obamas’ virtual graduation special on Sunday. The cast, who were all performing in-character, sang a rendition of Carey’s “Hero” before Carey herself popped up for a message to the Class Of 2020: “To all the teachers and professors — especially those who had to deal with students like me, who never really showed up to school on time. You rose to the occasion and helped these students reach the finish line.”

The TV show referenced Carey many times throughout the years that it was on. The series finale, which aired this past April, had a character singing Carey’s “Always Be My Baby” at the altar during a wedding. Carey herself was also a fan and sang some “Always Be My Baby” during the graduation special bit.

Check it out below.