Juicy J – “Hella Fuckin’ Trauma”

Juicy J has released a new song called “Hella Fuckin’ Trauma” on which he addresses police brutality and this last week of protests. “I don’t need no reparations, bitch, just gimme back what’s mine/ You know I keep the peace, but the peace is a nine,” he raps on it. “Freedom of speech, I got rich off of beats/ I can get you impeached, you ain’t outta my reach.”

It’s his second new song of the year, if you count the Columbia Records diss track that he put up and quickly took down back in February. This song also quickly alludes to that drama (“Labels wanna own my masters, enough is enough”).

Listen below.