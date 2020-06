In a couple weeks, the LA-via-Seoul musician 박혜진 Park Hye Jin is releasing a new EP, How can I, the follow-up to 2018’s IF U WANT IT. We’ve heard “Like this” from it already, and today she’s sharing its title track, a spectral and sputtering piece centered around the phrase: “How can I call you back.” Park’s voice is low and haunting, providing a contrast to the open-air of her beat. Check it out below.

The How can I EP is out 6/26 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.