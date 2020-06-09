Watch Several Jessie Wares Perform “Save A Kiss” On Corden

Jessie Ware is releasing her new album What’s Your Pleasure? next week. It’s shaping up to be a good one, a disco- and house-infused return to her dance club roots. And last night, she was a virtual guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden, promoting the LP with a remote performance and an interview.

First, she discussed her popular Table Manners podcast with her mother Lennie, in which they cook and talk food with guests like Daniel Kaluuya, Sam Smith, and London mayor Sadiq Khan. She also spoke about attending a Black Lives Matter protest in London, calling it “the most beautiful, peaceful protest I’ve ever been to, full of passionate young voices.”

Ware closed out her appearance on the show by performing “Save A Kiss,” the latest in a long string of singles from the upcoming What’s Your Pleasure?. She sang along to the thumping track while several more Jessie Wares served as her own backup dancers; watch and listen below.