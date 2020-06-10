Guitar Center, Artists Dump Fulltone Pedals Over Founder’s Facebook Posts

Guitar effects pedal company Fulltone has come under criticism over founder Mike Fuller’s comments about the recent protests. “What is this like night 4 of looting with 100% impunity,” read a post made on the brand’s official page last week. “The pussy Mayor and Governor don’t give a shit about small businesses, and it’s never been more clear.”

“Ahh I feel better, and flushed out some prissy boys who were raised to pee sitting down. Now I’ll delete,” Fuller wrote in a follow-up post from the account. Both posts have since been deleted. In response to a Fulltone Pedals fan page that denounced his comments, Fuller also wrote:

I am begging you to sell your pedals because you actually don’t deserve them. You are actually so racist that you believe the Good people who are protesting are the same as the Organized gang banger criminals who are looting “storefronts.” Those “storefronts” are good hardworking people’s lives and livelihoods. I’m fact if I see you with a Fulltone pedal I will tag it and break into your house and loot it from you, because it’s my free expression to do so… right?

In the wake of Fuller’s posts, Guitar World reports that Guitar Center will stop stocking Fulltone products in its stores. And numerous artists, including Jason Isbell, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Ryley Walker, Indigo Girls’ Amy Ray, Hallelujah The Hills’ Ryan Walsh, Radiator Hospital’s Cynthia Ann Schemmer, and Savoir Adore, have announced their intention to boycott Fulltone.

We are no longer doing business with Fulltone and are moving quickly to remove all Fulltone products from our stores and websites. — Guitar Center (@guitarcenter) June 5, 2020

Check out black-owned pedal company Dogman Devices. https://t.co/N6bmAl8s4w I’ve not used them but they seem to be good and fulltone has always made overpriced junk. https://t.co/4kF6Q1bgaE — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 4, 2020

ugh…what a jerk, I will be dumping my Fulltone pedals asap! _ ARay — Indigo Girls (@Indigo_Girls) June 9, 2020

Never buying another Fulltone pedal and will find a good way to get rid of those I already own. https://t.co/cxMdZrbkgp — black lives matter (@markhoppus) June 4, 2020

I support only using gear made by people who encourage scorched earth sounds in defiance of everything fucked up in the world. fulltone is dogshit and for posers with hair plugs who step on other people's solos https://t.co/aFtZBWajfD — Ryley walker (@ryleywalker) June 4, 2020

For all you guitar players out there… This is what the owner has to say about the protests… #boycottfulltone https://t.co/x7vcEcsxVB — Savoir Adore (@SavoirAdore) June 3, 2020

In another since-deleted Facebook post, Fuller apologized for his earlier comments, writing:

I want to address a couple of things I posted recently that have rightfully pissed off a bunch of people. A couple of days ago I made a comment about the mayor and Governor being pussies for allowing looting. The rest of that sentiment that did not get shared is “…they were arresting the good people protesting and allowing professional crews to loot with impunity.” Adding that doesn’t make it better, but I do believe that no one should destroy another person’s property…I can’t wrap my head around that one. But the real question should be: what is privileged white guy doing opening his mouth about this, let alone throwing gas on a sensitive subject? I’ve been thinking a lot about his, and I believe the answer is insensitivity, anger, and most importantly Fear. Fear from just coming out of this COVID quarantine and it’s affects on business, and, fear or many things, including fears of lack of relevancy, aging, and fear of losing what you think is yours. Which is a phallacy [sic] in itself, because I, not owed anything. Fear of being looted and harmed. In my case, I think I’ve been in fear for a very long time, and fear can makes people say stupid things. I’ll end now by saying I apologize to anybody I’ve offended, and believe that anyone who abuses or harms another person should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, that includes cops, and I shouldn’t speak to this subject any more unless I’m out there doing something positive, which is not the case right now.

Fuller also issued a statement claiming that he already cut ties with Guitar Center in March.