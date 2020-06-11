Spillage Village – “End Of Daze” (Feat. EARTHGANG, J.I.D, Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, & Hollywood JB)

In recent years, J. Cole’s Dreamville label has had an influx of energy from young Atlanta rappers like the scarily talented J.I.D and the proudly boho duo EARTHGANG. Both J.I.D and EARTHGANG come from the ranks of Spillage Village, a loose Atlanta rap duo that’s been going since the early ’00s. Before EARTHGANG and J.I.D. joined Dreamville, Spillage Village released three independent group albums; the last of them, Bears Like This Too Much, came out back in 2016. A few months ago, EARTHGANG tweeted that a new Spillage Village album called Spiligion was in the works. Today, we get the first single.

The new song “End Of Daze” is a spacey, organic six-minute funk track that really lays bare the kind of influence that the Dungeon Family’s ’90s music has had on Spillage Village. The track features J.I.D. and EARTHGANG’s WowGr8 and Olu alongside less-famous crew members Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB, and R&B singer Mereba. (The only absent Village person is the R&B star and occasional rapper 6LACK.) Everyone gets a turn on the apocalypse-minded track, and Olu’s song-ending falsetto verse is especially impressive.

In director Caleb Seales’ video, the members of the crew pile up on a couch that’s somewhere in the deep woods and enjoy a moment of tranquility. Check it out below.

“End Of Daze” is up on the streaming platforms now.