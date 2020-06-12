Anika Pyle – “Prayer For Lonely People”

Since Chumped broke up in 2015, frontwoman Anika Pyle has released music with her new band Katie Ellen, with Lemuria’s Sheena Ozella and Cayetana’s Augusta Koch, and on her own. And now she’s shared another new solo song, a dreamy keyboard-driven safety blanket called “Prayer For Lonely People,” along with the following statement:

Dear y’all –

It’s been a while since I connected with many of you.

If you’re receiving this: thank you for supporting, following, & listening.

“Prayer for Lonely People” opens with the line “I hope you’re happy.”

The intention behind this song, written in November 2018, was meditation for all the people who are lonely, hurting, grieving, who I don’t know or will never know, or am far away from. A loving-kindness practice in song form.

I truly hope you are happy.

I also hope you’ve connected to sadness, anger and passion recently.

This year has struck us like a lightning bolt – exposing the injustice in nearly every corner of our world – race, health care, housing, education, wages, policing and policy. We cannot return to “normal,” we must move on to “better.”

It feels strange to be sharing right now but I hope this song might inspire you to recall a loving mindset, channel your anger into action, and work towards not only equity, but also joy for all.

I love you. I’m with you.