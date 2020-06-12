Maren Morris – “Just For Now” & “Takes Two”

Pop-country star Maren Morris has had a hell of a run since releasing GIRL about 15 months ago. Her album alongside Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby as the Highwomen was widely acclaimed. Meanwhile “The Bones,” one of many fine songs on GIRL, enjoyed a slow-burn rise, crossing over to Top 40 radio and climbing to #12 on the Hot 100 more than a year after its release. It’s currently sitting atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for a 14th straight week.

Today Morris is back with two new songs left over from the GIRL sessions. She wrote the budding romance “Just For Now” with her husband, Ryan Hurd, and their late collaborator Busbee, who died last September. It’s a melancholy, guitar-driven track in that same “The Bones” mold, touching on pop and soul flavors in addition to country. “Takes Two,” meanwhile, boasts funky bass and cinematic strings and sounds more like Adele or Lauren Daigle than any prevailing conception of country. “It takes two to love like this,” Morris exultantly sings.

Hear both new songs below.