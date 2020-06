Young Ejecta, the duo of singer Leanne Macomber and producer Joel Ford, are returning later this month with the new album Ride Lonesome, inspired in part by Ford’s move to Los Angeles and Macomber’s Texan background. They shared pulsing lead single “Crayon Cactus” last month, and now they’re following it up with the twinkling synthpop track “Call My Name.” Listen to both songs below.

Ride Lonesome is out 6/26 via Driftless Recordings. Pre-order it here.