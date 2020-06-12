Dead Cross – “Rise Above” (Black Flag Cover)

Dead Cross, the hardcore supergroup that unites Faith No More frontman Mike Patton and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo with Retox’s Justin Pearson and Mike Crain, have shared a cover of Black Flag’s “Rise Above.” In a statement, Dead Cross write that their rendition was “created in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and staunchly opposing police brutality and systemic racism.” Naturally, it opens with a glorious audio clip of a Los Angeles resident telling the LAPD chief to “suck my dick and choke on it.” Listen below.

