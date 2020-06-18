Julianna Barwick – “In Light” (Feat. Jónsi)

Last month, Julianna Barwick announced a new album, Healing Is A Miracle — her first proper LP since 2016’s Will — and shared its lead single “Inspirit,” which landed on our list of the 5 best songs of the week. Today, she’s sharing the album’s second single, “In Light,” which is a collaboration with Sigur Rós leader Jónsi.

As she explained when announcing the album, Jónsi and his partner Alex Somers were the ones who gifted Barwick with a set of proper studio monitors to record with, which helped opened up this new album’s sound. “I think he has the best voice in the world, and hearing my voice with Jónsi’s is one of the joys of my life,” Barwick said in a press release. “In Light” combines their two voices together with great success, and they unroll through a clattering and gorgeous six minutes.

The song comes along with a video directed by Joel Kazuo Knoernschild. Watch and listen below.

Healing Is A Miracle is out 7/10 via Ninja Tune.