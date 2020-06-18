Watch The Killers Cover Jimmy Buffett

Right now, the Killers are gearing up to release an album that still doesn’t have a due date. Their new LP Imploding The Mirage was supposed to come out in May, but its release date has been pushed back to some undetermined future day. In the meantime, the band has been doing everything possible to promote the album during a global quarantine. They’ve released the singles “Caution,” “Fire In Bone,” and “My Own Soul’s Warning,” and they’ve taken every possible opportunity to play in front of people via livestream. Last night, they played a four-song set, livestreaming from their Las Vegas studio, and they trotted out a cover that they’ve never played before. They took on a Jimmy Buffett song.

The band’s set last night was part of an iHeartRadio livestream series, and it was the first time since quarantine began that I’ve seen them playing as a full band — though, since band members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer aren’t playing live with the Killers anymore, it was just Brandon Flowers, Ronnie Vannucci, and a couple of fill-in members. During that set, the band played their new version of “Land Of The Free,” with lyrics about George Floyd, as well as the recent single “Caution” and the eternal synth-rock banger “Human.” And in the middle of all of it, they covered “A Pirate Looks At 40,” a song that Jimmy Buffett originally released in 1975.

Introducing the song, Brandon Flowers spoke a bit about Buffett: “He was a masterclass songwriter, actually, and I’m learning from him.” “A Pirate Looks At 40″ is sung from the perspective of an aging drug importer looking back on his life: “I’ve done a bit of smuggling/ I’ve run my share of grass/ I made enough money to buy Miami/ But I pissed it away so fast.” The Killers have transformed it into a grand, sparkly arena-rock ditty. Check it out below; the Buffett cover starts at the 9:08 mark. While you’re at it, check out the Buffett original, too.

Brandon Flowers, for the record, is 38 years old, and he is nobody’s idea of a pirate.