Watch Dirty Projectors Play A Lovely “Lose Your Love” In Samantha Bee’s Shed

Dirty Projectors are releasing five separate EPs this year. Each of the four vocalists in the band will take the lead on one, and the final installment will feature them all. The second of those EPs, Flight Tower, is out next week. It’s the one headed up by Felicia Douglass, also of Gemma and Ava Luna.

To promote Flight Tower, the band performed on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee last night. Bands have been trying different things on TV during the pandemic. Many have opted for stripped-down solo performances from home. Others, such as Haim and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, have performed together remotely. In this case, the band traveled together to Sam Bee’s shed in the woods and played a socially distanced version of “Lose Your Love.”

The studio version of “Lose Your Love” is heavily processed and synthetic in texture despite its soulful pulse, but in the shed, Dave Longstreth and friends transposed it into a ramshackle, largely acoustic arrangement. The joy that Douglas brings to her vocal performance remains constant, though. Watch below.

Flight Tower is out 6/26 on Domino.