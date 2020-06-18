Jigsaw Falling Into Place: Radiohead Are Releasing A Puzzle

Radiohead have been doing their part to keep people entertained under quarantine. They’ve been posting full footage of old live shows every week, including their legendary 2006 Bonnaroo set. Thom Yorke debuted a new song on American TV. Ed O’Brien released his first solo album under the name EOB. Back in January, before most of us realized what a big deal coronavirus was going to be, the band also unveiled its vast online archive, the Radiohead Public Library. And now they’re releasing a puzzle.

On their official social channels, the band has announced the Radiohead Fragmentary Time Waster, a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle. The image is taken from the cover of their Hail To The Thief-era Com Lag EP. The box reads, “One thousand small pieces must be carefully assembled in the correct and approved manner. Only then will the entirety of the image be apparent to you.” Also, in the spirit of Com Lag anchor track “2 + 2 = 5,” they’ve assured us, “It will not be easy. It is not meant to be easy. It will be easy. It is meant to be easy.”

The puzzle costs $35 and is up for pre-order at Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. store. This seems like a great chance to point out that In Rainbows deep cut “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” is one of the most underrated Radiohead songs ever and should be worshipped as a classic.