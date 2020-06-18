Angel Olsen – “New Love Cassette (Mark Ronson Remix)”

When Angel Olsen last collaborated with Mark Ronson, we got “True Blue,” one of Ronson’s best songs. And now, following the recent Johnny Jewel remix of All Mirrors’ title track, Olsen has teamed up with Ronson again for a remix of another All Mirrors song, “New Love Cassette.”

“The entire process of making All Mirrors has been about letting these songs become something bigger than what I can hear alone,” Olsen says in a statement. “Though I know I’ll always be a songwriter at heart, and I’ll always keep a little bit for myself, I still love to experiment with material and to see what others hear when it comes to sonic backgrounds. A song can go in so many directions if you let it, I love hearing what Ronson hears in this remix of ‘New Love Cassette.'”

Listen to Ronson’s take on the song below.